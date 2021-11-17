Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of ITPOF opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

