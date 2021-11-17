Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Raised to C$40.50 at National Bankshares

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$40.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.11.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$26.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$21.49 and a 12 month high of C$32.88.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$610,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,780,577.13.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.