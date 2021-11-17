Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ISNPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ISNPY opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

