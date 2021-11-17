Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.33) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.19). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 105,650 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

