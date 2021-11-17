Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $710.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $710.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.96.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $645.76 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $337.72 and a 52 week high of $646.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $576.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.