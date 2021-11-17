Invesco Ltd. Buys 71,889 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 733,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 71,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $43,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,788,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD stock opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

