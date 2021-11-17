Invesco Ltd. Has $46.21 Million Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $46,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,757 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,431,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,972,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,454,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,280,000 after acquiring an additional 258,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,799,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.01. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

