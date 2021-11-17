Invesco Ltd. Purchases 200,307 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.74% of STAG Industrial worth $44,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $50,193,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after purchasing an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

