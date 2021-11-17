Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.38% of NorthWestern worth $42,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after buying an additional 784,886 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after buying an additional 421,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

NWE opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

