Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 935.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,423 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 60,646 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 246,498 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 55,346 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33.

