Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Up 130.8% in October

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VTN stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter worth $142,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter worth $194,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.