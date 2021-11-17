Investors Buy Large Volume of Akerna Call Options (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 32,602 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,441% compared to the typical daily volume of 718 call options.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 11,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Akerna stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $91.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.52. Akerna has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akerna will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Akerna
Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
