Investors Buy Large Volume of Akerna Call Options (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 32,602 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,441% compared to the typical daily volume of 718 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 11,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 79,788 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Akerna during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akerna during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akerna by 9.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 267,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Akerna during the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akerna stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $91.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.52. Akerna has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akerna will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

