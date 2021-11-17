Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,134 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,245% compared to the average daily volume of 91 call options.

Rockwell Medical stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 365,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,408. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 106.66% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

RMTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,307,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 40.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,363,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 393,375 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 40.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 355,519 shares during the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

