IONChain Hits One Day Volume of $2,333.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. IONChain has a market cap of $493,173.52 and approximately $2,333.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00223193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.