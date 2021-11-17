IOST (IOST) Price Down 10.8% This Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last week, IOST has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $836.79 million and approximately $101.11 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.76 or 0.00355893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00226189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010899 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

