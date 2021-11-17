Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives $29.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPSEY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

IPSEY stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

