Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,934 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $131.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

