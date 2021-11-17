Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 804 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 48.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX stock opened at $291.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.03 and a 200-day moving average of $254.76. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $292.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

