iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Announces Earnings Results

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. iQIYI updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ IQ traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,444,231. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iQIYI stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

