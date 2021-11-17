iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Announces Earnings Results

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. iQIYI updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ IQ traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,444,231. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
A number of equities analysts have commented on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
