Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 785,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $31,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 31.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,592,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,274,000 after buying an additional 1,791,324 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,553,000 after buying an additional 1,772,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after buying an additional 929,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,209,000 after buying an additional 503,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRDM opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -460.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

