iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 901,800 shares, an increase of 758.9% from the October 14th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.63. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.36 and a 52 week high of $114.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

