iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYDB. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of HYDB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,838 shares. iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70.

