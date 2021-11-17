iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Down 74.0% in October

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the October 14th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,621,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ESGE opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

