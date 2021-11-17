iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the October 14th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

