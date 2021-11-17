iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 740,474 shares.The stock last traded at $23.90 and had previously closed at $24.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.