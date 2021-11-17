iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.73 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

