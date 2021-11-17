iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $355.49 and a fifty-two week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

