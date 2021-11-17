iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 31.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,968 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,017,000 after acquiring an additional 309,689 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 200,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,304,000 after acquiring an additional 185,734 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $154.23 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $121.77 and a 52 week high of $155.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.