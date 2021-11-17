iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 248,974 shares.The stock last traded at $87.31 and had previously closed at $87.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.