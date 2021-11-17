Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRM. HC Wainwright cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of ITRM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. 4,411,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,393,578. The stock has a market cap of $96.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.22. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

