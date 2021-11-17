ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,115. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.01. ITT has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ITT by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in ITT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

