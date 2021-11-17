Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.640-$4.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.46. 2,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,583. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.45. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.