Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Stock Price Up 4.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.48. Approximately 64,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,255,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

Specifically, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.27.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

