Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $32,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ULCC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. 284,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $48,622,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after buying an additional 147,205 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $33,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

