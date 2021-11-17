James E. Bunn Sells 15,166 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RJF opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $103.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.84.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 44.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 447,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,252,000 after acquiring an additional 137,713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 39.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 27.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 250,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RJF. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.