James T. Treace Sells 25,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,060. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth $21,331,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.