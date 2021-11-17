Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $39.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

