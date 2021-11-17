Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSL. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $23.55 on Monday. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

