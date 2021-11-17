Jefferies Financial Group Comments on VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VTGN. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $431.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 375.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 27,637 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 75.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 478,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 85,186.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,967 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 152.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 268,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.8% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,123,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,194 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.