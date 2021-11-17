Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Hold

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,006,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $20,151,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

