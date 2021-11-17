Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Hold

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.
WOOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.
In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,006,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $20,151,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
