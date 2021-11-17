Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiaSorin in a research note issued on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.03.

DSRLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DiaSorin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of DSRLF stock opened at $220.95 on Monday. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.02.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

