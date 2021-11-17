Jeffrey A. Brunoehler Sells 514 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $13,045.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.49%.

MSBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after buying an additional 34,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after buying an additional 30,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after buying an additional 120,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 43.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 709,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

