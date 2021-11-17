Jerome Leon Bruckheimer Buys 19,901 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 19,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,016,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,809,389. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

