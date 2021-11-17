JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 220.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

ACET opened at $9.37 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 256.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 85,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 346.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 35,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

