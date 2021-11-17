John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 418.2% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE JHI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,938. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77. John Hancock Investors Trust has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $19.18.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
