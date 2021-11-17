John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 418.2% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE JHI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,938. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77. John Hancock Investors Trust has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $19.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 86.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

