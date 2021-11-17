John J. Donahoe Acquires 9,780 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PYPL stock traded down $9.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.27. 22,968,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,641. The firm has a market cap of $242.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.54 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.