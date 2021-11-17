John J. Donahoe Acquires 9,780 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PYPL stock traded down $9.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.27. 22,968,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,641. The firm has a market cap of $242.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.54 and a 1-year high of $310.16.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.