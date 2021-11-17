Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.59. The stock has a market cap of $428.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $142.86 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

