Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,762 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up approximately 0.3% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,099 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 663,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average of $111.23. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

