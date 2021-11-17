Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,915 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,086.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $321.25 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.41 and a fifty-two week high of $323.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

