Joseph J. Corasanti Sells 8,620 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IIVI opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.77. II-VI Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 107.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at $372,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 242.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 6.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.